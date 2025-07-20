Telecom Regulator Advises Users On Cutting International Roaming Costs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 20 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has issued a set of guidelines aimed at helping mobile users reduce the high costs associated with international roaming.International roaming remains one of the most expensive telecom services, according to Bassam Al-Sarhan, Chief Commissioner of the Commission. In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Sarhan urged users to take proactive steps when traveling abroad to manage usage and avoid unnecessary charges.Among the key recommendations is disabling the "always-online" mobile data setting when it is not needed. This feature, Al-Sarhan explained, can lead to significant charges if left active while roaming. Users are instead encouraged to rely on Wi-Fi networks to access the internet whenever available.The Commission also advised subscribers to review the details of international roaming packages offered by licensed telecom operators. Users should understand the subscription process, activation timing, cancellation procedures, and all other relevant terms before opting into any plan.Another important tip is to manually select a mobile network while abroad. Choosing the most suitable operator based on pricing and service quality can lead to substantial savings. In contrast, leaving the device on automatic mode may cause it to connect to the strongest signal by default, which is not always the most cost-effective option.Al-Sarhan further noted that disabling voicemail and similar services while roaming can help lower bills. Incoming calls or messages redirected through such services can result in unexpected charges for users outside the country.The Commission's recommendations come as part of broader efforts to promote consumer awareness and ensure better cost control for mobile users while traveling internationally.