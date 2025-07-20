Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Traffic Collision Leaves at Least Five Dead in Brazil

2025-07-20 02:37:28
(MENAFN) At least five people lost their lives in a devastating traffic collision early Wednesday morning in the central Brazilian state of Goiás, according to a preliminary report issued by the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

The fatal incident occurred along a section of the BR-153 highway in the municipality of Porangatu. According to the PRF, the crash involved a truck that suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a passenger bus head-on.

The bus, which was transporting 25 students from the Federal University of Pará, sustained severe damage in the impact. Authorities confirmed that the bus driver, three students, and the driver of the truck were killed instantly at the scene.

Emergency crews rushed to the location and worked throughout the morning to assist survivors and clear the wreckage. Additional details about the condition of the remaining passengers or potential causes of the crash have not yet been released.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said rescue and investigative operations were still ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

