Bus Overturn in Iran Leaves 21 Dead, 37 Injured
(MENAFN) At least 21 individuals lost their lives and 37 more sustained injuries on Saturday after a bus overturned along an intercity highway in Iran’s southern Fars province, according to an Iranian news agency.
The crash took place on the route connecting Firuzabad and Kavar counties at 11:00 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), the report stated.
Following the accident report, three rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the site, Managing Director of the provincial Red Crescent Society Hossein Darvishi told the news agency.
He further explained that all injured victims were swiftly moved to healthcare facilities, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to law enforcement authorities.
Fars Governor Hosseinali Amiri has demanded a thorough probe and an accurate report regarding the cause of the tragedy.
