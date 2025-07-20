403
Iran Gears Up to Deepen Cooperation with Armenia
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Saturday that Tehran is prepared to deepen cooperation and engagement with Armenia, as both nations work on strategic plans for their future partnership.
During a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the two leaders discussed Iran’s nuclear program alongside the recent 12-day hostilities between Iran and Israel.
Pezeshkian reaffirmed "the transparency and peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear activities, emphasizing that Iran will not succumb to coercion, intimidation, or the denial of its citizens’ legitimate rights.
He underlined Iran's longstanding commitment to fostering peace, stating the country has never pursued conflict or instability.
The president praised the "historical, friendly and constructive" ties between Iran and Armenia, highlighting Tehran's policy of fostering "constructive" relations with neighboring countries while upholding respect for their territorial sovereignty.
In response, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed condolences for the Iranian casualties caused by Israeli attacks and condemned Israel’s "aggressive" actions.
He also reaffirmed Armenia’s eagerness to expand bilateral relations with Iran.
On June 13, Israel carried out extensive airstrikes targeting multiple locations in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities, resulting in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive missile and drone strikes on Israel, inflicting casualties and damage.
Following 12 days of intense clashes, a ceasefire was brokered on June 24 between Iran and Israel.
