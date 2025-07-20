403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Strong Earthquakes Rattle Iran
(MENAFN) Two significant earthquakes struck northern and central Iran simultaneously at 2137 GMT on Saturday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The first quake registered a magnitude of 5.3, shaking the region with its epicenter located at a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers. The precise coordinates of this initial tremor were identified as 36.72 degrees north latitude and 55.10 degrees east longitude.
At exactly the same time, another earthquake with a slightly higher magnitude of 5.4 rattled an area 31 kilometers east of the village of Qarnabad in northeastern Iran. This second event also originated at a depth of 10.0 kilometers, with its epicenter pinpointed at 36.84 degrees north latitude and 54.94 degrees east longitude, the research center added.
These near-simultaneous seismic events highlight the ongoing tectonic volatility in the region, underscoring the urgent need for monitoring and preparedness in affected communities.
At exactly the same time, another earthquake with a slightly higher magnitude of 5.4 rattled an area 31 kilometers east of the village of Qarnabad in northeastern Iran. This second event also originated at a depth of 10.0 kilometers, with its epicenter pinpointed at 36.84 degrees north latitude and 54.94 degrees east longitude, the research center added.
These near-simultaneous seismic events highlight the ongoing tectonic volatility in the region, underscoring the urgent need for monitoring and preparedness in affected communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment