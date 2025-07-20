Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Strong Earthquakes Rattle Iran


2025-07-20 01:46:56
(MENAFN) Two significant earthquakes struck northern and central Iran simultaneously at 2137 GMT on Saturday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The first quake registered a magnitude of 5.3, shaking the region with its epicenter located at a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers. The precise coordinates of this initial tremor were identified as 36.72 degrees north latitude and 55.10 degrees east longitude.

At exactly the same time, another earthquake with a slightly higher magnitude of 5.4 rattled an area 31 kilometers east of the village of Qarnabad in northeastern Iran. This second event also originated at a depth of 10.0 kilometers, with its epicenter pinpointed at 36.84 degrees north latitude and 54.94 degrees east longitude, the research center added.

These near-simultaneous seismic events highlight the ongoing tectonic volatility in the region, underscoring the urgent need for monitoring and preparedness in affected communities.

