Sudan Condemns EU New Sanctions as Unjust


2025-07-20 01:37:55
(MENAFN) Sudan's Foreign Ministry on Saturday sharply criticized newly imposed European Union sanctions, claiming they fail to meet "fair legal standards."

In an official statement, the ministry argued that equating the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) with what it called "outlawed rebel armed groups" is unjustifiable. It appealed to the EU for a more nuanced stance that reflects the country’s distinct national context.

The backlash followed the EU’s decision on Friday to sanction two individuals and two organizations linked to both the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The measures include asset freezes, bans on the direct or indirect provision of financial or economic resources, and travel restrictions.

Sudan remains engulfed in violent conflict between the SAF and RSF, a war that erupted in April 2023. The ongoing clashes have claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian emergency.

