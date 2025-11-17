Tom Cruise Fans Celebrate Mission Impossible Actor's First Oscar: 'Richly Deserved, Well Overdue!'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hollywood actor Tom Cruise accepted his first Oscar at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles (US) on Sunday. He celebrated the moment with a heartfelt speech and discussed his lifelong connection with cinema. Expressing joy and excitement for this milestone moment of 63-year-old's career, his fans flood the social media with wishes and congratulatory messages.

The Academy Honorary Award was presented by director Alejandro G Iñárritu. In his acceptance speech, the Mission Impossible actor said,“The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways."

Acknowledge the role of movies and acting in his life, he added, "And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Social media reaction on Tom Cruise's Oscar win

A user wrote,“It is real. It is happens. @TomCruise you have your Oscar. Now forever!! We all enjoy the luck with you!! Celebrate it!! And realize the moment 😂!! Your Fans!!”

Another user remarked,“Richly deserved and well overdue!”

A third user stated,““Mission accomplished... literally!””

A fourth comment read,“Tom Cruise finally getting an Oscar feels like the timeline correcting itself.”

A fifth user stated,“He's arguably the biggest movie star in the world. He's been in so many movies on the big screen. Movies I remember so much more than the ones that usually win. Def deserves to be recognized.”

Tom Cruise gave a shout out to Debbie Allen, also known as Deborah Kaye Allen. Calling her a queen, he said,“You are more than a dance. You are more than an actor, choreographer, director or producer. You are once in a lifetime force of kindness and artistic expression.” Later, Tom Cruise celebrated the occasion by dancing with Debbie Allen.

Tom Cruise movies

Currently, Tom is working on an untitled project with Alejandro G Iñárritu which is scheduled for release in October next year. Tom Cruise stared in some of the highest grossing films of the 1980s, including Top Gun (1986); The Color of Money (1986), Rain Man (1988) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989).

He emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in the world in the 1990s, earning an average $15 million per movie. He deliveres several blockbuster hits, such as Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994), Mission: Impossible (1996) and Jerry Maguire (1996).