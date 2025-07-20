SSU Marks 2,000 Russian Tanks Eliminated Since Invasion
"The SSU warriors have 2,000 Russian tanks to their credit. That's how many enemy tanks our operatives have hit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the message reads.
It's noted that every sixth Russian tank destroyed by Ukraine's security and defense forces was taken out by the SSU.
"The SSU combat groups operate on the front lines, deep behind enemy lines, and deliver devastating strikes from the air. And every target they lock onto will definitely be eliminated," the agency emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy experimental Russian EW system
As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 177 recorded combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops on July 18.
Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
