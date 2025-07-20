Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slovenia Becomes First Eastern European Country To Legalize Euthanasia

Slovenia Becomes First Eastern European Country To Legalize Euthanasia


2025-07-20 12:05:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Slovenia has become the first country in Eastern Europe to legalize euthanasia, following a landmark vote in its national parliament on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Fox News.

According to information, the newly adopted law permits medically assisted suicide for patients suffering from severe, incurable illnesses that cause unbearable pain and for whom there is no hope of recovery.

The legislation was passed with 50 votes in favor, 34 against, and 3 abstentions. It applies exclusively to mentally competent adults who have exhausted all available medical treatment options. The law explicitly excludes individuals suffering from psychiatric disorders.

This historic move marks a significant shift in the region's approach to end-of-life care, aligning Slovenia with a growing number of Western European countries that have adopted similar policies in recent years.

MENAFN20072025000195011045ID1109822292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search