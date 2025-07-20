Slovenia Becomes First Eastern European Country To Legalize Euthanasia
According to information, the newly adopted law permits medically assisted suicide for patients suffering from severe, incurable illnesses that cause unbearable pain and for whom there is no hope of recovery.
The legislation was passed with 50 votes in favor, 34 against, and 3 abstentions. It applies exclusively to mentally competent adults who have exhausted all available medical treatment options. The law explicitly excludes individuals suffering from psychiatric disorders.
This historic move marks a significant shift in the region's approach to end-of-life care, aligning Slovenia with a growing number of Western European countries that have adopted similar policies in recent years.
