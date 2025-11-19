403
Website Disruptions Hit X, ChatGPT Amid Cloudflare Outage
(MENAFN) Several prominent websites, including X and ChatGPT, experienced temporary disruptions on Tuesday due to an outage at the internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare.
The popular website monitoring tool downdetectorwas also impacted by the issue.
On its status page shortly before noon UTC, Cloudflare reported that it “is experiencing an internal service degradation” and stated that it was actively investigating the problem.
Cloudflare’s servers function as a “reverse proxy,” directing internet traffic through its network to shield clients from potential cyber threats. The company safeguards nearly one-fifth of all websites worldwide.
Websites relying on Cloudflare’s protection have occasionally experienced intermittent downtime during such incidents.
In a similar event last month, a major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) disrupted numerous online services. Even a single infrastructure failure can affect millions of users globally.
