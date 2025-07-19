UAE Seeks Youth To Represent Nation At UN In New York

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE Mission to the United Nations, and Federal Youth Authority are seeking UAE citizens aged between 20 and 26 years old who are fluent in Arabic and English to represent the country at the UN General Assembly and Ecosoc forums in New York.

Registration is open for the prestigious Youth Delegate Programme that puts participants directly into international decision-making rooms. Young Emiratis have until July 28 to apply.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

“The programme gives young Emiratis a voice on global platforms and directly connects them to international decision-making,” former youth delegate Eman AlSeyabi told Khaleej Times.“The biggest opportunity this programme offers is a seat at the table - engaging with global leaders and representing UAE youth at the UN.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The programme aligns with the UAE's vision of empowering youth as global change agents, offering direct exposure to diplomacy and multilateral work. Participants gain access to professional networks and pathways for future leadership while contributing to UN discussions on youth affairs.

Selected delegates will commit from three weeks to two months, beginning with UAE-based preparation before joining official UN meetings in New York. Participants will deliver speeches, engage in high-level dialogues, and prepare policy briefs alongside the UAE mission.

The programme demands strong communication skills, research abilities, and deep understanding of global challenges affecting youth. AlSeyabi noted:“It enhanced my skills in diplomacy, negotiation, and global thinking, while deepening my sense of responsibility toward youth advocacy.”

Beyond personal development, the initiative strengthens the UAE's international presence.“The programme truly showcases the UAE's commitment to youth empowerment and strengthens its soft power globally,” added AlSeyabi, underlining how delegates introduce Emirati youth success stories to the global community abroad.

For potential applicants feeling overwhelmed by the diplomatic scope, AlSeyabi gave a word of encouragement:“Don't hesitate. This programme transforms you personally and professionally. Believe in your voice.”

“For serious applicants that want to stand out, you should focus on global issues, strong communication skills, and a clear vision for youth impact,” AlSeyabi pointed out.

Registration is available through the Federal Youth Authority's official website, and more details can be found on their social media page.