Manny Pacquiao Vs Mario Barrios: How, Where To Watch WBC Welterweight Title Fight

Four years after his last appearance in the ring ended in defeat, Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is staging a high-stakes comeback - this time with a world title on the line.

The 46-year-old is set to face off against 30-year-old WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Sunday (July 20), in an attempt to make history by becoming the oldest welterweight titleholder.

The bout is drawing global attention not only because of Pacquiao's legendary status , but also due to the massive age gap - he's taking on a reigning champion 16 years his junior and in peak fighting condition.

Here's all you need to know about the fight:

Why is Pacquiao making a comeback?

"I'm so happy I'm back because boxing is my passion and I missed boxing ," Pacquiao said after making the weight.

The Filipino star, whose last victory came against Keith Thurman in 2019, is aiming to pull off an upset victory in Saturday's bout.

Pacquiao said his motivation to fight again is primarily about preserving his competitive legacy rather than money.

“I'm worried for my reputation,” Pacquiao said in an interview with the BBC.“But I'm making sure that I'm not a kind of fighter like other fighters that come back but they are not showing what they did before.”

Where to watch?

Pacquiao vs Barrios will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a venue that can host more than 16,000 spectators.

How to watch?

For those who are unable to go to Las Vegas, the whole fight card will be available live on Prime Video pay-per-view.

What time is the match?

Pacquiao and Barrios are expected to undertake their ring walks at 7am UAE time (03:00 GMT on Sunday). The fight will begin shortly thereafter.

What's at stake for Pacquiao?

A win would give Pacquiao his 13th world title and cement his status as one of the greatest to ever step into the ring.

But defeat would almost certainly mark the end of an extraordinary career - one that's already spanned more than 25 years.

Some experts have expressed concern about the health risks of a fighter returning at this age, especially after a long break, but Pacquiao has reportedly cleared all medical checks ahead of the bout.

Pacquiao's career record

The Filipino boxing icon has won 12 major world championships.

Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to win titles in eight different weight classes. He's also the only fighter to hold world championships across four decades - the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

In June, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, becoming just the third Filipino boxer to receive the honour.



Fights: 72

Wins: 62

Wins by KO : 39

Losses: 8 Draws: 2

The 30-year-old American will be defending the WBC title for the second time.



Fights: 32

Wins: 29

Wins by KO: 18

Losses: 2 Draws: 1



Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios: WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu: WBC super welterweight championship

Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro: Super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez: Featherweight Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda: Super featherweight

