Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Expresses Concern Over Israeli Occupation's Strikes On Syria

2025-07-19 11:16:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Spain expressed today its deep concern over the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the Syrian capital Damascus and other areas in Syria.

In a statement, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, stressing the need for an immediate and unconditional halt to these operations.

The ministry reaffirmed Spain's full support for a peaceful and inclusive political transition process in Syria that ensures the participation of all Syrian components.

