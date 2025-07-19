403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait's welcome of the Declaration of Principles (DoP) signed between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo River Alliance (CRA), March 23 Movement, in Doha.
RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended the mediation efforts made by Qatar which led to the signing of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel movement.
GAZA -- Several government, trade unions and civil society organizations in Palestine appealed for the international community to open humanitarian corridors into Gaza Strip and help deliver urgent life-saving assistances to the residents trapped in the conflict.
KUWAIT -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an Arabic calligraphy workshop at Modern Art Museum, as part of the 17th Summer Cultural Festival.
AMMAN -- Kuwaiti swimmer of Qadsiya Sporting Club (SC) and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, won first place in the 50-meter breaststroke race, during the Open Swimming Championship held in Jordan. (end) mb
RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended the mediation efforts made by Qatar which led to the signing of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel movement.
GAZA -- Several government, trade unions and civil society organizations in Palestine appealed for the international community to open humanitarian corridors into Gaza Strip and help deliver urgent life-saving assistances to the residents trapped in the conflict.
KUWAIT -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an Arabic calligraphy workshop at Modern Art Museum, as part of the 17th Summer Cultural Festival.
AMMAN -- Kuwaiti swimmer of Qadsiya Sporting Club (SC) and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, won first place in the 50-meter breaststroke race, during the Open Swimming Championship held in Jordan. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment