Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-19 10:12:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait's welcome of the Declaration of Principles (DoP) signed between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo River Alliance (CRA), March 23 Movement, in Doha.
RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended the mediation efforts made by Qatar which led to the signing of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel movement.
GAZA -- Several government, trade unions and civil society organizations in Palestine appealed for the international community to open humanitarian corridors into Gaza Strip and help deliver urgent life-saving assistances to the residents trapped in the conflict.
KUWAIT -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an Arabic calligraphy workshop at Modern Art Museum, as part of the 17th Summer Cultural Festival.
AMMAN -- Kuwaiti swimmer of Qadsiya Sporting Club (SC) and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom, won first place in the 50-meter breaststroke race, during the Open Swimming Championship held in Jordan. (end) mb

