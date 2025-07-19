Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
If Armenia Continues To Block The Zangezur Corridor, Its Chances Of Becoming A Transit Country Will Drop To Zero

2025-07-19 10:10:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “If Armenia continues to block the process related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, its chances of ever becoming a transit country will approach zero,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Unfortunately, no work related to the Zangezur corridor has been carried out on the Armenian side over the past five years. This issue is deliberately being removed from the agenda. In that case, Armenia's chances of ever becoming a transit country are nearing zero. If they continue to obstruct this process, I believe they will find themselves not only in the transport isolation they are already experiencing, but also, to some extent, in political isolation,” the head of state emphasized.

