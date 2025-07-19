Ukrainian Drone Forces Destroy Experimental Russian EW System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) shared the update on Telegram .

"This piece of equipment is another attempt by the enemy to find an effective countermeasure against Ukrainian UAVs. The KOP-2 scans the airwaves across a wide range, detects the frequency on which the drone is operating, and attempts to jam it with a powerful signal. It is an expensive and rare piece of equipment used by the occupiers to protect important assets - for example, air defense systems," the post reads.

However, the USF noted that in real combat conditions, the KOP-2 failed to withstand engagement with the Svarog battalion's drone operators.

"The first precise hit disabled the equipment, and the next strike completely destroyed the system," the USF reported.

Ukrainian intelligences six Russian radar stations in Donetsk region

