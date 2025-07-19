Ukrainian Drone Forces Destroy Experimental Russian EW System
"This piece of equipment is another attempt by the enemy to find an effective countermeasure against Ukrainian UAVs. The KOP-2 scans the airwaves across a wide range, detects the frequency on which the drone is operating, and attempts to jam it with a powerful signal. It is an expensive and rare piece of equipment used by the occupiers to protect important assets - for example, air defense systems," the post reads.
However, the USF noted that in real combat conditions, the KOP-2 failed to withstand engagement with the Svarog battalion's drone operators.
"The first precise hit disabled the equipment, and the next strike completely destroyed the system," the USF reported.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence destroy s six Russian radar stations in Donetsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, drone pilots from the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine used FPV drones to destroy a fuel and lubricants depot, three communication antennas, a UAV launch point, and three combat positions of Russian invaders on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front.
