Russia Weaponizing Deportation Of Ukrainians Via Georgia, Kyiv Proposing Alternative FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha noted that since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported Ukrainian nationals, mostly former convicts, to the border with Georgia. As a result, dozens of people, many lacking proper documents, have been left stuck in the transit zone.

“Ukrainian consuls are actively working to provide them with documents and transport them to Ukraine via Moldova,” the diplomat emphasized.

He added that 43 citizens, including former political prisoner Andrii Kolomiyets, have already been evacuated via this route. However, many more remain stuck in difficult conditions at the border.

“We are actively working with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to get the rest of our people transited to Ukraine. However, there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees even further,” explained the deputy foreign minister.

To avoid further complications, the Ukrainian side publicly proposes that Russia send these categories of Ukrainian citizens directly to the Ukrainian border.

“We will be prepared to take them on from there. There are relevant parts of the border where this can be done,” the minister stressed.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is passing this proposal both directly and through international organizations, using official channels.

Zelensky signs law increasing Russia's accountability for child

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to discuss the EU's 18th sanctions package, diplomatic coordination with the United States, and the situation of Ukrainians being deported from Russia to the Georgian border.