Russia Weaponizing Deportation Of Ukrainians Via Georgia, Kyiv Proposing Alternative FM Sybiha
Sybiha noted that since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported Ukrainian nationals, mostly former convicts, to the border with Georgia. As a result, dozens of people, many lacking proper documents, have been left stuck in the transit zone.
“Ukrainian consuls are actively working to provide them with documents and transport them to Ukraine via Moldova,” the diplomat emphasized.
He added that 43 citizens, including former political prisoner Andrii Kolomiyets, have already been evacuated via this route. However, many more remain stuck in difficult conditions at the border.
“We are actively working with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to get the rest of our people transited to Ukraine. However, there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees even further,” explained the deputy foreign minister.
To avoid further complications, the Ukrainian side publicly proposes that Russia send these categories of Ukrainian citizens directly to the Ukrainian border.
“We will be prepared to take them on from there. There are relevant parts of the border where this can be done,” the minister stressed.
Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is passing this proposal both directly and through international organizations, using official channels.Read also: Zelensky signs law increasing Russia's accountability for child deportation s
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to discuss the EU's 18th sanctions package, diplomatic coordination with the United States, and the situation of Ukrainians being deported from Russia to the Georgian border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment