France Urges Full Adherence To Ceasefire In Syria's Sweida


2025-07-19 10:09:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 19 (Petra) – France has called on all parties to respect the ceasefire announced by Syrian authorities in the southern province of Sweida, where clashes have continued between Druze fighters and members of Bedouin tribes.
In a statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Sweida region and urges all parties to fully comply with it and refrain from any unilateral actions."

