403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Urges Full Adherence To Ceasefire In Syria's Sweida
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – France has called on all parties to respect the ceasefire announced by Syrian authorities in the southern province of Sweida, where clashes have continued between Druze fighters and members of Bedouin tribes.
In a statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Sweida region and urges all parties to fully comply with it and refrain from any unilateral actions."
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – France has called on all parties to respect the ceasefire announced by Syrian authorities in the southern province of Sweida, where clashes have continued between Druze fighters and members of Bedouin tribes.
In a statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Sweida region and urges all parties to fully comply with it and refrain from any unilateral actions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment