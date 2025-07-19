Italian American Legend Connie Francis Belongs In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Rock Hall has faced ongoing criticism for under-representing early female pop vocalists and girl groups - many of whom, like Connie Francis, laid the foundation for pop and rock in the 1950s and '60s," said COPOMIAO President Basil Russo. "There's a strong case to be made that she deserves induction for her cultural influence and pioneering success as one of the first female pop superstars. Madonna - a successor to Francis in both Italian American heritage and chart dominance - was inducted in 2008. Francis's exclusion today appears indefensible."

Consider her legacy:



200+ million records sold worldwide

First woman to top the Billboard Hot 100

Top-selling female artist of the 1960s

27 billion TikTok views featuring her music (and counting) 53 Billboard Hot 100 chart hits

The voice of a generation, Francis broke through at a time when women were expected to sing, not lead. Born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, N.J., to Italian immigrant parents, she grew up speaking Italian and performing at local events by age 4. After years of grinding out talent contests and TV appearances, she exploded onto the scene in 1958 with "Who's Sorry Now?"

COPOMIAO is rallying the public to contact the Rock Hall and advocate for the recognition Connie Francis deserves.

From there, she became a trailblazer: the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Everybody's Somebody's Fool," and the first to headline major tours across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

She recorded in over a dozen languages, starred in Hollywood musicals, and even opened for the Queen of England. By the mid-1960s, Francis had become not only a household name but also a symbol of Italian American pride.

ABOUT COPOMIAO

Formed in NYC in 1975, the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO ) is a national coalition of 74 cultural, educational, fraternal and anti-defamation groups that advocate for the Italian American culture. Contact Us

