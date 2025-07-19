Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz Urges Ceasefire in Gaza


2025-07-19 03:27:51
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday reiterated his disapproval of Israel's military operations in Gaza and demanded an immediate halt to hostilities, along with increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

At a press briefing in Berlin, Merz voiced his alarm over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and said he is in dialogue with other European leaders to establish a truce and guarantee unrestricted delivery of aid.

“The actions in the Gaza Strip are no longer acceptable to us,” the Conservative leader said. "We are pushing for, first, a ceasefire there and, second, comprehensive humanitarian aid for the people in the region," he added.

Merz highlighted that he addressed these matters during recent phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed he would persist in his diplomatic initiatives.

"I discussed this yesterday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. I will address it again next week when French President Emmanuel Macron visits Berlin," the chancellor said.

“We want to help the country (Israel), but we also state clearly and unequivocally what is unacceptable, and what is currently happening there (Gaza) is no longer acceptable,” he added.

