403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US House Approves New Regulations for Stablecoins
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the US House of Representatives approved legislation that sets forth fresh regulations for stablecoins backed by the dollar, forwarding the measure to President Donald Trump, who is anticipated to enact it into law.
Known as the GENIUS Act, the bill received robust bipartisan endorsement, passing with a vote tally of 308-122.
Additionally, the House passed the more comprehensive CLARITY Act, which targets oversight of the broader cryptocurrency industry.
That legislation cleared the House with a 294-134 vote and now moves on to the Senate.
Known as the GENIUS Act, the bill received robust bipartisan endorsement, passing with a vote tally of 308-122.
Additionally, the House passed the more comprehensive CLARITY Act, which targets oversight of the broader cryptocurrency industry.
That legislation cleared the House with a 294-134 vote and now moves on to the Senate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment