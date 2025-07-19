Drivers Face 11Km Tailback At The Gotthard Tunnel
-
Français
fr
Onze kilomètres de bouchons devant le portail nord du Gothard
Original
Read more: Onze kilomètres de bouchons devant le portail nord du Gothar
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Earlier in the morning, a four-kilometre tailback had also formed at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing into Italy, according to the Touring Club Suisse (TCS).
+ What's it like to be stuck in peak holiday traffic trying to cross the Alps
On Friday afternoon, a ten-kilometre traffic jam had already been recorded at the northern entrance to the Gotthard.
+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?
The A2 motorway, which runs from Basel to Chiasso, in canton Ticino, via the Gotthard tunnel, is often heavily congested at weekends, on public holidays and during peak holiday travel. Alternative routes include the San Bernardino tunnel and the Simplon Pass.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment