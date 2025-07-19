Electronics Exports Cross USD 40 Bn First Indigenous Chip To Launch In 2025: Minister Vaishnaw
Speaking at the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, the Minister credited this growth to consistent policy focus and technological advancements, noting that electronics manufacturing in the country has grown six-fold during the same period.
Minister Vaishnaw also confirmed that the country's first commercially manufactured indigenous semiconductor chip will be rolled out later this year.
He reaffirmed India's ambition to become one of the top five semiconductor-producing nations globally, citing growing investments in capital equipment and materials essential to chipmaking.
Highlighting the broader technological transformation taking place, the minister cited the successful development of India's indigenous 4G telecom stack, completed in just three and a half years. He noted that the system is now deployed across nearly 90,000 telecom towers-exceeding the total network coverage of several countries.
In addition, Vaishnaw highlighted progress on India's first bullet train project, which is expected to become operational by August or September 2027.
(KNN Bureau)
