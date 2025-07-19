Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Electronics Exports Cross USD 40 Bn First Indigenous Chip To Launch In 2025: Minister Vaishnaw

Electronics Exports Cross USD 40 Bn First Indigenous Chip To Launch In 2025: Minister Vaishnaw


2025-07-19 02:04:57
(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, July 19 (KNN) India's electronics exports have surged past the USD 40 billion mark, representing an eight-fold increase over the past 11 years, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, the Minister credited this growth to consistent policy focus and technological advancements, noting that electronics manufacturing in the country has grown six-fold during the same period.

Minister Vaishnaw also confirmed that the country's first commercially manufactured indigenous semiconductor chip will be rolled out later this year.

He reaffirmed India's ambition to become one of the top five semiconductor-producing nations globally, citing growing investments in capital equipment and materials essential to chipmaking.

Highlighting the broader technological transformation taking place, the minister cited the successful development of India's indigenous 4G telecom stack, completed in just three and a half years. He noted that the system is now deployed across nearly 90,000 telecom towers-exceeding the total network coverage of several countries.

In addition, Vaishnaw highlighted progress on India's first bullet train project, which is expected to become operational by August or September 2027.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN19072025000155011030ID1109821576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search