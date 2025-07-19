403
Syrian President Warns Of Escalating Threats To National Stability Amid Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa warned that Israeli interference in Syria's internal affairs has pushed the country into a dangerous phase threatening its stability, citing recent Israeli strikes on southern regions and government institutions in Damascus as aggravating factors.
In a speech delivered Saturday following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in the southern province of As-Suwayda, President Al Sharaa stated that the recent clashes between armed groups there had nearly spiraled out of control, had it not been for the intervention of the Syrian state to contain the escalation.
He underscored the state's commitment to safeguarding all components of society and holding accountable anyone who violates the law, regardless of the violating party, while calling for justice and the full assertion of state authority across Syrian territory.
Al Sharaa affirmed that the Syrian state succeeded in calming the situation despite mounting challenges, emphasizing that Syria's strength comes from the cohesion of its people, the robustness of its regional and international relations, and the interconnectedness of its national interests.
Al Sharaa affirmed that the Syrian state succeeded in calming the situation despite mounting challenges, emphasizing that Syria's strength comes from the cohesion of its people, the robustness of its regional and international relations, and the interconnectedness of its national interests.
