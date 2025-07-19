403
UNRWA Confirms Food Stock For Gaza Is Sufficient For 3 Months But Stuck
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that it has sufficient food stock to meet the needs of all residents in the Gaza Strip for more than three months.
However, these supplies remain in storage, awaiting Israeli approval for entry into the Strip.
In a post on its official account on platform X, the agency explained that the food stock includes items stored in warehouses in the Egyptian city of Arish, ready for distribution as soon as the crossings are opened.
It pointed out that the related logistical systems remain intact and operational.
UNRWA reiterated its call for opening the crossings and lifting the blockade on Gaza, affirming its full readiness to fulfill its humanitarian role in providing assistance to the population, including around one million children.
This comes amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, which has resulted in widespread destruction and massive internal displacement of residents, with growing international warnings about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and clear signs of famine threatening the lives of thousands of Palestinians.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned yesterday, Friday, of an unprecedented number of citizens arriving at emergency departments suffering from severe exhaustion due to hunger, including children and the elderly.
It noted that hundreds of people with frail bodies now face imminent risk of death if the food shortage continues.
