NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has officially named QuickBooks Payroll as the best payroll software for 2025 following a comprehensive analysis of leading payroll platforms. The designation was based on several criteria, including automation performance, tax compliance accuracy, accounting integration, plan value, and overall ease of use for businesses ranging from startups to mid-sized firms. QuickBooks Payroll outpaced competitors by offering a full-service solution that meets the evolving demands of modern workforce management.

Top Payroll Software:

QuickBooks Payroll - For businesses looking to streamline pay runs, stay compliant, and simplify accounting.

The recognition comes as more businesses transition toward digital-first tools that can simplify complex payroll processes. Expert Consumers defined "full-service" payroll software as a system capable of automatically calculating, filing, and paying taxes, processing W-2 and 1099 forms electronically, managing direct deposits and contractor payments, offering employee self-service access, and integrating HR and time tracking tools where applicable. QuickBooks Payroll delivers all these functionalities through its Core, Premium, and Elite plans, giving businesses scalable options that align with their specific needs.

QuickBooks Payroll's structure stood out for its flexibility and depth. The Core plan provides essential payroll automation, including next-day direct deposit and tax filings, priced at $50 per month plus $6 per employee. Premium adds same-day direct deposit, mobile time tracking, and expert setup support for $85 per month plus $9 per employee. At the top tier, the Elite plan includes unlimited state tax filings, on-demand support, and tax penalty protection up to $25,000, priced at $130 per month plus $11 per employee. All plans offer contractor payment capabilities and full integration with QuickBooks Online .

QuickBooks Payroll was also recognized for its alignment with broader trends in business operations, including the increased need for cloud-based tools, mobile accessibility, and automated compliance. The software's integration with QuickBooks accounting provides real-time syncing of wage data and payroll tax liabilities, which helps companies maintain accurate books and gain a better understanding of labor costs. The platform also supports remote workforce management, offering tools that simplify time tracking and payroll submission across multiple locations and teams.

The review considered how QuickBooks Payroll performs in today's regulatory and economic climate, where missed tax deadlines or compliance errors can result in substantial penalties. Features like automated tax filings, next-day or same-day direct deposit, employee portals, and tax penalty protection all serve to minimize risk while increasing efficiency. QuickBooks Payroll's Elite plan, in particular, adds significant value through its unlimited state filings and round-the-clock access to payroll experts.

QuickBooks users also benefit from GoPayments, a free mobile point-of-sale app that enables secure, contactless payments in person or on the go. The app integrates with QuickBooks Online, syncing sales data automatically without granting access to sensitive financial information. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, users can accept all types of in-person payments directly on their device - no card reader required. This feature is particularly useful for field teams, pop-up stores, and mobile businesses seeking seamless sales tracking and immediate payment capture.

In addition, businesses using QuickBooks can apply for funding through QuickBooks Capital, which offers term loans and lines of credit directly within the platform. These financing options are designed to help companies manage large expenses or pursue growth initiatives without incurring origination fees, late fees, or prepayment penalties. Approved loans are typically funded within one to two business days. Businesses can draw from a credit line as needed and only pay interest on the amount borrowed. This built-in access to capital gives small and mid-sized companies added financial flexibility within a system they already trust.

Expert Consumers' selection process involved testing and evaluation of payroll platforms across core business functions. Criteria included tax compliance automation, value per pricing tier, mobile and desktop usability, and integration with financial management tools. QuickBooks Payroll consistently ranked highest across these benchmarks. The software was especially noted for its usability across devices and for offering bundled plans that combine payroll and accounting features under one system.

The full review and detailed performance breakdown for QuickBooks Payroll and other evaluated solutions can be read at the Expert Consumers website .

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

