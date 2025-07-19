MP: Rajput Community Rallies For Justice, Demands Removal Of Harda Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Harda, July 19 (IANS) The city of Harda responded to the 'Bandh' called by Karni Sena on Saturday in protest against the police lathicharge on Karni Sena workers that took place on July 12 and 13 of this month.

Responding to a call for bandh, thousands of residents, led by members of the Rajput community, participated in a silent“Nyay Yatra” and a“silent rally.”

Several people from all walks of life marched through the city, culminating at the Rajput hostel, where demands were raised for the suspension of police officers involved in the incidents.

According to community leaders, the police entered the hostel premises and allegedly used force on students and youth, an act described as unjust and excessive.

Harda legislator from Congress, R.K. Dogne, condemned the police actions, calling for government intervention and accountability.

Ajab Singh Rajput, Divisional Secretary of the Rajput Parishad, stated that the“bandh” received unanimous support from traders, with most shops and businesses remaining closed from morning.

He emphasised that this was not just a Rajput-led event; citizens from all communities joined the peaceful protest. The unrest originated on July 12 when Karni Sena members demanded the handover of a person accused of fraud.

The police responded with“lathicharge” and tear gas, resulting in four arrests. Tensions escalated further on July 13 when protesters again took to the streets, prompting additional police action.

Sixty individuals were detained in a temporary jail as officers reportedly carried out a third round of baton charges. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already sought a detailed report on the incident.

Saturday's rally was a moment of collective dissent, remarkable not just for its scale but for its restraint. In a politically charged environment, the silence of the Nyay Yatra carried an unmistakable message: justice must be pursued, and excesses cannot go unquestioned.

Protest continues across western Madhya Pradesh as Karni Sena and Rajput community members intensify protests against alleged police brutality in Harda and Ratlam.

The movement, once local, now demands the removal of senior officials and accountability for incidents on July 12 and 13, when police reportedly entered the Rajput hostel and lathi-charged students and activists.

Viral videos fuelled outrage, prompting calls for a judicial inquiry from various people, including legislator Dogne and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

In Ratlam, protesters accused ASP Rakesh Khakha of ordering force against peaceful demonstrators. Superintendent Abhinav Chouksey defended police actions in a video statement, citing procedural justification.