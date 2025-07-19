Shmyhal, Fedorov Discuss Scaling Defense Technologies, Anti-Drone Solutions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported the meeting on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. We discussed key areas of cooperation in the development of defense technologies and innovations," Shmyhal said.

At the center of attention was the scaling of technologies that have already proven effective on the battlefield, particularly interceptor drones.

"This technology has made a remarkable breakthrough, and the number of successful interceptions of Shahed drones is rapidly increasing each month. It's important to identify and quickly scale anti-drone solutions. This is a task set by the President," Shmyhal emphasized.

The ministers also discussed weapons production and the launch of new solutions capable of changing the situation on the front line.

"We are working on deregulation in the area of drone transfer and decommissioning so that the military can receive what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy. I thank Mykhailo Fedorov for effective cooperation. We continue working together on joint initiatives," Shmyhal added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense production has increased 35 times and now accounts for 40% of all weapons used at the front.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram