Qatar National Archive To Join Expo Osaka - Japan 2025 Starting Day After Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar National Archive announced its participation in the State of Qatar's pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - one of the world's leading events focused on innovation and knowledge diversity.

Running from July 21 to 25, the Archive will present an interactive digital experience that showcases Qatar's documentary heritage using modern tools that bridge technology and tradition.

As part of its participation, Qatar National Archive will offer a range of interactive activities, including a virtual reality experience in document restoration.

Visitors will also be able to explore documents that connect Qatar with other participating nations through an augmented reality journey across the Expo's global landscape.

Commenting on the occasion, Secretary General of Qatar National Archive, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain stated:

that the decision to participate in Expo Osaka 2025 stems from their belief in the significance of this international platform as a space that reflects institutional progress and highlights Qatar's efforts in preserving its documentary heritage through advanced technologies. This participation strengthens the integration of national identity with the tools of the digital age.

He added that the event offers a practical opportunity to enhance shared archival heritage and expand avenues of collaboration with institutions dedicated to memory preservation around the world.

Dr. Al Buainain also noted that the Archive partnered with Ajyal Educational Center to select a group of outstanding students to serve as youth ambassadors.

These students will join the Archive's team in raising awareness and supporting visitors through engaging educational experiences that underscore the importance of documentation in preserving national identity in a contemporary context.

This initiative, he said, aligns with the Archive's 2025-2030 strategy to invest in young national talent by immersing them in real-world experiences that foster awareness, responsibility, and values as they represent Qatar on the global stage and build their capacities in heritage preservation.

As part of its digital showcase, the Archive also developed an innovative interactive zone that uses AI to offer visitors a rich visual journey into Qatar's cultural legacy.

Guests can take personalized souvenir photos that are digitally merged with elements drawn from Qatar's visual memory - traditional architecture, heritage attire, and rare manuscripts.

This creative experience forms a bridge between past and present, capturing visitors' engagement with Qatar's heritage in a contemporary, identity-rich setting.

Dr. Al Buainain concluded by saying that they hope this participation will help forge specialized partnerships that support the Archive's goals in developing its tools, keeping pace with technological advancements, and learning from global best practices in documenting, preserving, and providing access to our documentary heritage.