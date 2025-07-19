XRP Surges Over 20%: JA Mining Unveils Dual-Income Cloud Mining Contracts To Capture Daily Yield And Token Upside

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XRP cloud mining platform offers both fixed returns and crypto appreciation amid renewed investor interest

London, United Kingdom, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP surged by more than 22% in the past 24 hours, reaching a new high of $3.66 and driving daily trading volume above $22.5 billion. The rally was fueled by the U.S. Congress passing landmark cryptocurrency legislation, including the Genius Act and the Digital Markets Clarity Act, along with a broader market uptrend in major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Amid this market momentum, JA Mining , a global cloud mining platform , announced the launch of its new XRP-compatible dual-income mining contracts , allowing investors to earn fixed daily income and benefit from token price appreciation . The platform supports direct investments with XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, and other leading cryptocurrencies-no mining hardware or technical expertise required.

Dual-Income Model for Crypto Investors

The new JA Mining model allows users to:



Earn fixed daily payouts in USD-equivalent value



Withdraw in the same cryptocurrency they invested

Capture additional returns if the token appreciates during the contract term



Example: A user invests $5,800 worth of XRP in a 3-day contract, earning $249.60 daily for a total of $748.80. If XRP appreciates by 10% during this period, the user also benefits from the increased value of the final crypto withdrawal.

XRP Highlights – Past 24 Hours



XRP hits new high: XRP rose over 22%, touching $3.66 and pushing its market capitalization beyond $216 billion



Legislative tailwinds: U.S. lawmakers passed major crypto bills supporting market clarity and stablecoin regulation

Derivatives surge: XRP futures open interest crossed $10.4 billion, signaling strong institutional engagement

Mining Contract Examples (Updated July 2025)

LTC Classic Miner – $200 | 2 Days | $7/day → Total: $14

DOGE Innovative Miner – $2,420 | 3 Days | $86.88/day → Total: $260.63

DOGE Quality Choice – $12,500 | 3 Days | $535/day → Total: $1,605

BTC Intelligent Innovation – $55,600 | 2 Days | $4,770/day → Total:

BTC Efficient & Excellent – $258,000 | 5 Days | $24,664.80/day → Total: $123,324

For more plans, please visit the official website:

Green Infrastructure, Zero Barriers

JA Mining operates 100% online, offering instant contract activation and real-time earnings dashboards. The platform is accessible via web and mobile, supporting users in over 100 countries.

Key features include:



No hardware required



Crypto-based investment options including XRP



Environmentally sustainable operations powered by renewable energy

Fully automated payouts and multilingual support



About JA Mining

JA Mining is a global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining , offering automated short-term mining contracts backed by renewable energy. Supporting major digital assets including XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, JA Mining provides transparent, secure, and sustainable mining income for users of all experience levels-without requiring hardware or specialized knowledge.

To learn more or start mining with a $100 bonus, visit:

Start now, no need to wait: click to download the APP and register to get $100 to start 0 cost mining





Media Contact:

JA Mining

