Ukrainian Drones Strike Six Russian Positions In Sumy Region


2025-07-19 09:06:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released a related video.

In Sumy region, border guards are actively using the full range of unmanned aerial vehicles. The combat effectiveness of Vampire strike drones is particularly noteworthy.

"During the past day, Vampire drone crews of the 15th Mobile Border Detachment carried out strikes on six enemy positions while performing combat missions," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukrainian drones crush Russian positions in Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Donetsk region, fighters of the Prymary special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed six Russian radar stations and two launchers of the S-300V air defense system.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

