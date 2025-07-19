MP Now Heartbeat Of Global Tourism, 134.1 Million Tourists Visited Last Year

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) With its sweeping landscapes, sacred rivers, vibrant culture and world-class heritage, Madhya Pradesh is no longer just the 'Heart of India' -- it's becoming the heartbeat of global tourism.

This message rang loud and clear during the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's roadshow held at Jaipur's Jai Mahal Hotel on Friday.

Speaking to a packed event of tourism stakeholders, filmmakers, and hospitality professionals from both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Additional Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Bidisha Mukherjee, highlighted the state's soaring popularity.

In 2024 alone, Madhya Pradesh welcomed 134.1 million tourists, with 70 million visiting for religious and spiritual experience, to Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas, Chitrakoot, Maihar, and Amarkantak, the sacred origin of the Narmada River.

But spiritual tourism is just one facet of Madhya Pradesh's appeal.

"We want to showcase the hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh to the world," Mukherjee said.

"From majestic temples to dense jungles, from tribal art to local cuisine -- we're creating experiences, not just sightseeing tours. We're building a sustainable, immersive, and community-led tourism model that speaks to the soul of every traveller."

In an interesting pitch, she proposed an exciting expansion of the iconic Golden Triangle tourism circuit which she said can work miracles if turned into an arch.

"Imagine tourists travelling from Agra to Gwalior, then exploring the Orchha-Gwalior-Datia belt," she said.

"Those coming from Chittorgarh can easily explore Mandsaur, Ujjain and Omkareshwar -- blending Rajasthan's desert heritage with Madhya Pradesh's water sports and adventure tourism offerings in a single trip."

She also added that Madhya Pradesh is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Khajuraho, Sanchi and Bhimbetka -- and 15 others on India's tentative list, making up a quarter of the country's UNESCO sites.

Madhya Pradesh also boasts a vibrant cultural identity, with tribal traditions like the Bhagoria dance, Gond paintings, and the Narmada Parikrama pilgrimage recognised on India's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, she said.

With titles like Tiger State, Leopard State, Cheetah State, and even Vulture and Gharial State, Madhya Pradesh has something for every nature lover, Mukherjee added.

It is a wildlife haven and with all these products, the number of tourists soared from 11.41 crore to 13.42 during 2023 to 2024, she said.

With the upcoming Tourism Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh is also rolling out the red carpet for investors, she added.

The policy offers attractive incentives, including 90-year land leases, low stamp duties, and e-tender processes for accessing land, wayside amenities, and heritage properties.

Ultra-mega tourism projects with investments more than Rs 100 crore can even be allocated land directly.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism officials also said: "It is not tourists who are flocking to Madhya Pradesh -- the film industry is also being lured to the state. With a dedicated Film Facilitation Cell, shooting permissions are now fast-tracked. Since the launch of its film policy, more than 400 film and OTT projects have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, including Stree, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sui Dhaaga, Laapataa Ladies, Padman, Dhadak 2, Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak, and Citadel."

No surprise then that the Indian government named Madhya Pradesh the "Most Film-Friendly State" for 2017–2020, she added.

Mukherjee concluded with a smile, saying: "Madhya Pradesh offers 'sab kuch jo dil chahe'. The world is welcome to discover it."