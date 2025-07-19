Zelensky, Sybiha Discuss EU Sanctions, Cooperation With US, Deportation Of Ukrainians From Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I received a report from Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha. We summarized the work with our partners in the European Union on the 18th sanctions package," Zelensky said.

He instructed that the package be promptly synchronized within Ukraine's jurisdiction.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is also working with European countries outside the EU to have them join the relevant sanctions regimes.

"The minister provided an update on agreements with the United States currently underway. There is good momentum - we are counting on good results and strengthening our cooperation with the U.S. We are preparing a meeting with ambassadors for this Monday to define priorities, including those regarding future relations with the U.S.," he said.

Netherlands' FM on 18th sanctions package: 'Ramping up economic pressure with robust measures'

Sybiha also reported on the situation at the Russia-Georgia border, where Ukrainian citizens are being effectively expelled from Russian territory, often without documents or prior notice to either Ukraine or Georgia.

In particular, this includes Ukrainians released from prisons and camps located in Russian-controlled territories.

"Ukrainian diplomats are arranging the transit of these citizens of our state back to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Sybiha also discussed the appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries.

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, re-appointed Sybiha as minister of foreign affairs.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine