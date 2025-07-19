Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Sinha Opens Up On 'Nikita Roy' Getting Limited Screens Due To YRF's 'Saiyyara'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen leading her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut, "Nikita Roy".

Now, their brother, Luv Sinha, has opened up about the supernatural thriller getting limited screens due to YRF's "Saiyyara", featuring Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda.

Kussh shared, "Nikita Roy is a fantastic thriller that showcases Kussh's unwavering commitment to storytelling and original concepts. Despite being such a powerful and original story, it has got limited screens due to unforeseen circumstances."

Nevertheless, he added that the buzz around the drama has been growing due to positive word of mouth because of the strong performances and unique storyline.

"Cinema enthusiasts should watch a film that is genuinely different and support creative filmmakers and producers who tell original stories," Kussh added.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also said that he felt proud of the debut director Kussh after witnessing "Nikita Roy".

"He shows great sparks as a 'DIRECTOR IN COMMAND' in his very first film... Technically reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock, 'Nikita Roy' is a must-watch suspense thriller," the 'Taal' maker said.

Previously, as well, Ghai compared Kussh's "Nikita Roy" to Alfred Hitchcock's style of filmmaking.

Featuring Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles, "Nikita Roy" was released in the cinema halls on July 18th.