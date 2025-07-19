Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Uncovers Groups Behind Drone Strikes on Military Bases

2025-07-19 07:58:44
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities confirmed on Friday that they have identified the groups responsible for the recent drone strikes targeting military radar installations. However, specifics about the perpetrators were not disclosed.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of Iraq’s armed forces, issued a statement revealing that the drones used in the attacks were not made domestically but were instead manufactured outside Iraq. These drones were launched from designated locations within the country, according to the statement.

The statement also mentioned that the parties involved in orchestrating and executing these attacks have been identified. However, further details regarding their identities or affiliations were not provided.

In response to the attacks, the spokesperson emphasized that legal actions will be taken against all individuals linked to the operations.

The strikes, which occurred on June 24, targeted the Camp Taji base north of Baghdad and the Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province, severely damaging the radar systems at both locations. While these attacks were successful, Iraqi forces were able to successfully thwart several additional drone strikes targeting four other sites across the country.

