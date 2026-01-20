Ukrenergo Reports Severe Emergency Electricity Restrictions After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the consequences of the massive missile and drone attack carried out by the Russians on the night and morning of January 20 are still being eliminated.

“In many regions of Ukraine, emergency restrictions are currently being enforced, and in some regions, they are quite severe. This is because the aggressor carried out a comprehensive strike, damaging both power generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks,” Ukrenergo reported.

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, in the frontline regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk, and in the Odesa and Poltava regions. The duration of unscheduled power outages in these regions is the longest.

It is emphasized that energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all users or, at a minimum, significantly reduce outage duration.

Azerbaijan sends Ukraine new batch of electrical equipment

The power system operator asks customers to limit the use of powerful appliances as much as possible, turn off“unnecessary” lighting, and, if possible, postpone washing, ironing, or using dishwashers until nighttime or until the power system improves.

As reported, on the night and morning of January 20, the Russians carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's power grid. Part of Kyiv was left without electricity and heating. Power outages were also reported in six other regions.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.