403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian President Rejects Foreign Meddling in Internal Matters
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asserted on Thursday that Brazil would firmly reject any foreign meddling in its internal matters, following escalating tensions with the United States over new tariffs and digital regulations.
Addressing thousands of students at a national congress in Goiania, in central Brazil, Lula dismissed allegations linking the tariffs to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We won’t accept interference from any foreign country,” Lula declared.
In a firm stance, Lula promised a civil and democratic response, emphasizing that U.S.-based digital platforms operating in Brazil would be mandated to adhere to Brazilian laws and pay local taxes. He accused these platforms of contributing to the spread of disinformation and undermining Brazilian society.
“This country is sovereign. No foreigner gives orders to the president of Brazil. My only boss is the Brazilian people,” he added.
Addressing thousands of students at a national congress in Goiania, in central Brazil, Lula dismissed allegations linking the tariffs to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We won’t accept interference from any foreign country,” Lula declared.
In a firm stance, Lula promised a civil and democratic response, emphasizing that U.S.-based digital platforms operating in Brazil would be mandated to adhere to Brazilian laws and pay local taxes. He accused these platforms of contributing to the spread of disinformation and undermining Brazilian society.
“This country is sovereign. No foreigner gives orders to the president of Brazil. My only boss is the Brazilian people,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment