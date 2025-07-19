Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazilian President Rejects Foreign Meddling in Internal Matters

Brazilian President Rejects Foreign Meddling in Internal Matters


2025-07-19 07:49:32
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asserted on Thursday that Brazil would firmly reject any foreign meddling in its internal matters, following escalating tensions with the United States over new tariffs and digital regulations.

Addressing thousands of students at a national congress in Goiania, in central Brazil, Lula dismissed allegations linking the tariffs to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We won’t accept interference from any foreign country,” Lula declared.

In a firm stance, Lula promised a civil and democratic response, emphasizing that U.S.-based digital platforms operating in Brazil would be mandated to adhere to Brazilian laws and pay local taxes. He accused these platforms of contributing to the spread of disinformation and undermining Brazilian society.

“This country is sovereign. No foreigner gives orders to the president of Brazil. My only boss is the Brazilian people,” he added.

MENAFN19072025000045017169ID1109821174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search