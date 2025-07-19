403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Random Shooting in South Africa's Pretoria Kills Five
(MENAFN) Five people were shot dead and three others wounded in a brutal attack at a tavern in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria, late Friday night, according to police in Gauteng Province. The victims, including two women and three men, were killed in a targeted yet unprovoked shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, stating, "Police are on a lookout for approximately 10 suspects after five people, two females and three males, were shot dead, and three others injured inside a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday."
The gunmen, who entered the tavern and opened fire without warning, remain unidentified. Authorities have not determined a clear motive for the killings.
An investigation has been launched with charges of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the search for the suspects.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, stating, "Police are on a lookout for approximately 10 suspects after five people, two females and three males, were shot dead, and three others injured inside a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday."
The gunmen, who entered the tavern and opened fire without warning, remain unidentified. Authorities have not determined a clear motive for the killings.
An investigation has been launched with charges of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the search for the suspects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment