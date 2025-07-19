Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Random Shooting in South Africa's Pretoria Kills Five

2025-07-19 07:13:20
(MENAFN) Five people were shot dead and three others wounded in a brutal attack at a tavern in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria, late Friday night, according to police in Gauteng Province. The victims, including two women and three men, were killed in a targeted yet unprovoked shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, stating, "Police are on a lookout for approximately 10 suspects after five people, two females and three males, were shot dead, and three others injured inside a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday."

The gunmen, who entered the tavern and opened fire without warning, remain unidentified. Authorities have not determined a clear motive for the killings.

An investigation has been launched with charges of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the search for the suspects.

