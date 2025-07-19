Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Intelligence Destroys Six Russian Radar Stations In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence reported this on Facebook , along with a video showing the destruction of the expensive enemy equipment.

The precision drone strikes by the special forces targeted three Podlyot 48Ya6-K1 radar stations, two Niobiy-SV radar stations, two S-300V missile launchers, and a P-18 radar station.

Illustrative photo

