Ukrainian Intelligence Destroys Six Russian Radar Stations In Donetsk Region
According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence reported this on Facebook, along with a video showing the destruction of the expensive enemy equipment.
The precision drone strikes by the special forces targeted three Podlyot 48Ya6-K1 radar stations, two Niobiy-SV radar stations, two S-300V missile launchers, and a P-18 radar station.
Illustrative photo
