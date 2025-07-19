Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Express Flight IX 110 To Phuket In Thailand Returns To Hyderabad After Technical Issue

Air India Express Flight IX 110 To Phuket In Thailand Returns To Hyderabad After Technical Issue


2025-07-19 07:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India Express flight (IX 110) enroute Phuket in Thailand returned to Hyderabad, shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, on Saturday, July 19. An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

“Shortly after take-off, crew on one of our flights exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad on account of a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided refreshments to guests during the delay, and the flight has since departed. We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations,” said Air India Express spokesperson.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

