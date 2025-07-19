Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-715 July 19 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-715 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-715 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-715 on July 19:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KT 224817 (IDUKKI)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 224817

KO 224817

KP 224817

KR 224817

KS 224817

KU 224817

KV 224817

KW 224817

KX 224817

KY 224817

KZ 224817

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KU 589552 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KW 358051 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1178 1963 1969 1994 2954 4033 4103 4194 4710 4724 4970 5702 5947 6755 6856 6904 7133 8299 8319 9098

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3947 5598 3094 0004 5098 4338

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0186 0212 0325 0695 0829 1140 1216 1274 2481 2540 3208 3665 3841 5258 5397 5601 5716 6293 6806 6854 7056 7722 7754 7760 8425 8801 9317 9517 9748 9805

7th Prize: Rs 500

0030 0037 0103 0362 0380 0433 0496 0513 0577 0597 0656 0675 0736 0911 1431 1585 1586 1873 1960 1972 2033 2405 2544 2659 3021 3438 3493 3630 3707 3720 4099 4223 4311 4510 5050 5168 5340 5505 5523 5591 5693 5994 6445 6468 6560 6579 6592 6840 6941 7206 7327 7335 7345 7360 7500 7515 7520 7550 7558 7628 7753 7993 8210 8398 8405 8416 8440 8863 8874 8901 9162 9192 9222 9572 9745 9751

8th Prize: Rs 200

2855 6798 6923 8283 1702 7436 7935 2219 7529 8901 8399 2926 3887 1085 3864 8195 7538 5153 0068 4207 1561 1410 0188 3725 9321 0800 7959 0193 8408 5467 4002 2070 7172 9554 0673 7487 2313 7178 7 086 3049 3678 0089 8735 0801 5583 6810 4761 6217 6168 8154 7458 2340...

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.