Pakistan Prolongs Airspace Ban on Indian-Registered Aircraft
(MENAFN) In a critical development, Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft, which now encompasses not only planes operated by Indian airlines but also military and civilian aircraft that are owned or leased by India. The Pakistan Airports Authority issued the updated restrictions in a formal notification.
Effective from 3:20 p.m. local time on July 18, the extended airspace ban will remain in place until 4:59 a.m. local time on August 24. Under these updated measures, no aircraft associated with Indian airlines will be allowed to transit through Pakistani airspace.
This move marks the continuation of an ongoing airspace restriction initially imposed on April 24, 2025, which had already disrupted air traffic in the region. While the reason behind the extended ban remains unclear, the latest decision underscores the ongoing tensions and complex airspace management issues between the two neighboring countries.
