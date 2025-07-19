403
New Zealand introduces research to expand nation’s high-value export sector
(MENAFN) New Zealand has officially introduced a new public research body aimed at accelerating technological innovation and expanding the nation’s high-value export sector.
Announced on Friday, the New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology (NZIAT) will serve as a hub for transforming cutting-edge scientific advancements into commercial products, according to the country's Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Shane Reti.
The institute will concentrate on groundbreaking areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology—fields with the potential to revolutionize industries and strengthen New Zealand’s position in the global market.
To support this initiative, the government has committed 231 million New Zealand dollars (approximately 138 million U.S. dollars) over the next four years. The funding will be directed toward nurturing emerging technologies, cultivating skilled talent, encouraging innovation, and ensuring the successful commercialization of new discoveries.
