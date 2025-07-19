403
Canada braces for worsening wildfire conditions
(MENAFN) Canada is bracing for worsening wildfire conditions, with activity in the western regions expected to rise significantly and remain well above normal levels into August, according to a government update.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, delivering the latest wildfire outlook on Friday, identified southern British Columbia as facing the highest immediate risk. He noted that forecasts indicate continued elevated temperatures across much of the country throughout July and August, accompanied by increasingly dry conditions—especially in western and northern areas.
Drawing from meteorological data, Natural Resources Canada projects heightened fire danger stretching from the Yukon Territory to northwestern Ontario, as well as in parts of the Atlantic provinces, including Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick.
So far this year, more than 3,000 wildfires have been recorded across Canada, burning an estimated 5.5 million hectares, Hodgson said in the update.
