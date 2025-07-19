403
Trump is going around suing news agencies
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a libel lawsuit targeting several major media entities, according to newly released court filings.
The legal action, filed on Friday in Miami, Florida, names two reporters from the Wall Street Journal, along with Dow Jones, News Corp, and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, as defendants.
The lawsuit follows a report published by the Wall Street Journal alleging that Trump had sent a birthday greeting in 2003 to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The article described the message as including a potentially sexually explicit illustration, claiming: "A pair of small arcs denotes the woman's breasts, and the future president's signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair." The message reportedly read: "Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump has dismissed the report as entirely false, insisting that the letter does not exist. In a social media post, he previously signaled his intention to pursue legal action over what he called defamatory reporting.
