Hungarian FM highlights importance of Chinese investment
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized on Friday that Chinese investment has played a crucial role in driving the country's economic development and supporting its ongoing transformation.
Speaking at a business breakfast in Budapest with representatives from Chinese firms operating in Hungary, Szijjarto praised the strong economic ties between the two nations. “Hungary proudly serves as the primary European destination for Chinese capital, and we want to maintain this position,” he said.
He noted that in the years 2020, 2023, and 2024, Hungary attracted more investment projects from Chinese companies than from any other source. These investments, he explained, are not only technologically advanced but also generate significant employment opportunities.
Szijjarto highlighted the value of international cooperation grounded in mutual respect and reiterated Hungary’s stance against dividing the world into rival geopolitical blocs. He cautioned that weakening or restricting economic relations between China and Europe would pose serious risks to Europe’s economic stability.
