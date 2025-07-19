403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Zealand introduces pilot anti-corruption initiative to prevent fraud
(MENAFN) New Zealand has introduced a pilot anti-corruption initiative aimed at reinforcing integrity within the public sector and improving fraud prevention efforts, according to an official government announcement on Friday.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Serious Fraud Office with backing from the New Zealand Police and the Public Service Commission, brings together specialists to evaluate vulnerabilities and enhance oversight of how public funds are managed.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell described the pilot as a forward-looking step designed to keep the country’s fraud prevention and response framework strong in the face of growing risks to the public sector. “The public sector accounts for a third of the economy and the pilot is a critical step in protecting and enhancing New Zealand's reputation as an attractive place to invest,” Mitchell said.
Public Service Minister Judith Collins added that the program aligns with the government’s broader commitment to public sector integrity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining New Zealand’s global standing for low corruption through increased accountability and transparency.
As part of the pilot, agencies such as the Department of Corrections, Inland Revenue, and the Ministry of Social Development will review their systems for detecting and preventing fraud and corruption. They will also report on both preventive efforts and any offenses uncovered.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Serious Fraud Office with backing from the New Zealand Police and the Public Service Commission, brings together specialists to evaluate vulnerabilities and enhance oversight of how public funds are managed.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell described the pilot as a forward-looking step designed to keep the country’s fraud prevention and response framework strong in the face of growing risks to the public sector. “The public sector accounts for a third of the economy and the pilot is a critical step in protecting and enhancing New Zealand's reputation as an attractive place to invest,” Mitchell said.
Public Service Minister Judith Collins added that the program aligns with the government’s broader commitment to public sector integrity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining New Zealand’s global standing for low corruption through increased accountability and transparency.
As part of the pilot, agencies such as the Department of Corrections, Inland Revenue, and the Ministry of Social Development will review their systems for detecting and preventing fraud and corruption. They will also report on both preventive efforts and any offenses uncovered.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment