Media reports France could discuss reparations for colonial massacres
(MENAFN) France has indicated a willingness to engage in discussions regarding possible reparations for atrocities committed by its colonial forces in Niger over a century ago, according to The Guardian. The report cites a document from France’s permanent mission to the United Nations.
In 1899, French troops under Mission Afrique Centrale (MAC), led by Captains Paul Voulet and Julien Chanoine, carried out a brutal campaign in Niger. They razed villages, plundered cultural artifacts, and massacred thousands of unarmed civilians as part of efforts to impose French colonial control over the region.
Bernard Duhaime, a UN special rapporteur reviewing a complaint from four Nigerien communities descended from the victims, said that France was aware of the atrocities at the time but has never held any MAC officers accountable. He also noted that Paris has never launched a formal investigation or publicly acknowledged the violence inflicted on the affected communities.
France’s response has been cautious. While it expressed openness to bilateral discussions with Niger and potential cooperation in tracing the origins of looted artifacts or engaging in cultural preservation efforts, it has not accepted responsibility for the crimes.
The French government also pointed out that relevant treaties were signed after these colonial incidents and stated it has yet to receive any formal restitution requests from the Nigerien government, particularly concerning stolen artifacts or human remains.
As the African Union designates 2025 as the "Year of Reparations," this issue is gaining renewed focus across the continent. In recent years, France has begun confronting aspects of its colonial history. For example, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged France’s role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the 1945 massacre of Algerian civilians in Sétif.
Tensions between France and Niger have intensified, especially after the July 2023 military coup in Niamey. The new Nigerien government, following the lead of allies in Mali and Burkina Faso, expelled French troops and cut military ties. These Sahel nations have accused France of destabilizing the region and secretly supporting terrorism under the pretext of fighting jihadist insurgents.
