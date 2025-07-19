Kazakh Envoy Presents Credentials To OTS Secgen
During the meeting, Ambassador Sapiyev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the OTS and expressed his determination to contribute to the unity and sustainable development of the Turkic world.
Secretary General Omuraliev welcomed Kazakhstan's decision to appoint a dedicated Permanent Representative, noting that such steps would enhance the institutional capacity of the Organization. He also voiced confidence that closer diplomatic engagement would reinforce coordination among member states.
Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand collaboration in areas of mutual strategic interest, grounded in shared cultural values and long-term partnership goals.
