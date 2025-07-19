Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh Envoy Presents Credentials To OTS Secgen

2025-07-19 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 19. Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev, who concurrently serves as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Türkiye and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), formally presented his credentials to OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sapiyev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the OTS and expressed his determination to contribute to the unity and sustainable development of the Turkic world.

Secretary General Omuraliev welcomed Kazakhstan's decision to appoint a dedicated Permanent Representative, noting that such steps would enhance the institutional capacity of the Organization. He also voiced confidence that closer diplomatic engagement would reinforce coordination among member states.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand collaboration in areas of mutual strategic interest, grounded in shared cultural values and long-term partnership goals.

