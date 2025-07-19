403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, Trump along with Xi could meet in September
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump may join Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a major event in Beijing this September, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over imperial Japan in World War II, according to The Times.
China has announced a military parade for the occasion, with Moscow confirming Putin’s attendance. As wartime allies, the Soviet Union, China, and the U.S. all fought against Japan, and there have been growing calls within China for Xi to host a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin during the celebration.
Jin Canrong, a prominent professor at Renmin University, suggested that aligning Trump’s visit with the September 3 event could send a powerful message to the world, especially if all three leaders were to appear together at the parade.
The Times reported that the Chinese government has not denied a previous Kyodo News story claiming that Trump’s invitation had already been decided, which has fueled speculation.
Relations among the three powers have been tense in recent years due to the Ukraine war, U.S. accusations of Chinese cyberattacks, and disputes over trade practices. Since starting his second term in January, Trump has made efforts to improve ties with Russia and broker a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. However, he recently expressed frustration with stalled progress, warning of 100% tariffs on countries doing business with Moscow if no peace deal is reached within 50 days.
Trump has also re-escalated trade tensions with China, triggering financial market volatility earlier this year. The situation began to ease after a recent trade agreement under which Beijing loosened restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, calming the tit-for-tat tariff battle.
China has announced a military parade for the occasion, with Moscow confirming Putin’s attendance. As wartime allies, the Soviet Union, China, and the U.S. all fought against Japan, and there have been growing calls within China for Xi to host a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin during the celebration.
Jin Canrong, a prominent professor at Renmin University, suggested that aligning Trump’s visit with the September 3 event could send a powerful message to the world, especially if all three leaders were to appear together at the parade.
The Times reported that the Chinese government has not denied a previous Kyodo News story claiming that Trump’s invitation had already been decided, which has fueled speculation.
Relations among the three powers have been tense in recent years due to the Ukraine war, U.S. accusations of Chinese cyberattacks, and disputes over trade practices. Since starting his second term in January, Trump has made efforts to improve ties with Russia and broker a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. However, he recently expressed frustration with stalled progress, warning of 100% tariffs on countries doing business with Moscow if no peace deal is reached within 50 days.
Trump has also re-escalated trade tensions with China, triggering financial market volatility earlier this year. The situation began to ease after a recent trade agreement under which Beijing loosened restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, calming the tit-for-tat tariff battle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment